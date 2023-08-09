GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Crystal Coast Habitat For Humanity has a fun night planned for all of Eastern Carolina as it hosts a Fundraiser Casino Night on Saturday, August 12 in Cedar Point, N.C.

Tickets will cost $100-per person and $175-per couple, and will include $5000 starter chips, hor d’oeuvres and one drink ticket.

All the proceeds from the evening will benefit the Crystal Coast Habitat For Humanity and help the non-profit continue its mission.

See the image below for all the different times of games that will be played:

FUNDRAISER CASINO NIGHT DETAILS! (WITN)

The non-profit’s Executive Director Tammy Blizzard stopped by ENC AT THREE to give our viewers all the details and you can view the full segment above!

Crystal Coast Habitat For Humanity to host Fundraiser Casino Night (WITN)

