Crystal Coast Habitat For Humanity to host Fundraiser Casino Night
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Crystal Coast Habitat For Humanity has a fun night planned for all of Eastern Carolina as it hosts a Fundraiser Casino Night on Saturday, August 12 in Cedar Point, N.C.
Tickets will cost $100-per person and $175-per couple, and will include $5000 starter chips, hor d’oeuvres and one drink ticket.
All the proceeds from the evening will benefit the Crystal Coast Habitat For Humanity and help the non-profit continue its mission.
See the image below for all the different times of games that will be played:
The non-profit’s Executive Director Tammy Blizzard stopped by ENC AT THREE to give our viewers all the details and you can view the full segment above!
