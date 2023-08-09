City of Kinston hosts groundbreaking for Emma Webb Park

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday night, a city in the east will host an event celebrating the renovations of a park.

The City of Kinston will host a groundbreaking ceremony for enhancements being made to Emma Webb Park.

The park is set to receive new recreation amenities, a stream restoration effort, and green infrastructure.

Throughout 2021, Kinston teens worked with the city, the American Flood Coalition, and Design Workshop to plan the new developments.

Renderings show renovation plans for Emma Webb Park in Kinston (Kinston Teens)

Tonight’s ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. at 101 East Highland Avenue in Kinston.

