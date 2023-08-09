Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Asheville teen murder suspect spotted in Kinston; feds offering $10,000 reward

Dionate Whitson could be living among the homeless in Greenville, Charlotte, Asheville, or...
Dionate Whitson could be living among the homeless in Greenville, Charlotte, Asheville, or Atlanta.(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say a suspect in a teenage murder in Asheville has been spotted in the city.

Dionate Whitson could be living among the homeless in Greenville, Charlotte, Asheville, or Atlanta, according to police.

Police said they encountered the 21-year-old man in the 500 block of Larkspur Road on Saturday. Whitson ran from officers and tossed a stolen gun in the process.

Officers said they have since learned the man’s identity with the help of the DMV License and Theft Bureau.

The murder in Asheville happened on November 28, 2020, and police say Whitson should be considered armed and dangerous.

U.S. Marshals are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Whitson’s arrest. He has brown eyes and black hair, 5′7″ tall, and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on the man should call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020, Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444, or the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit was filed today in U.S. District Court.
VIDEO: Former ECU football player sues Greenville police for excessive force during 2022 traffic stop
John Farmer
Greenville man charged with DWI in crash that killed Grimesland woman
Storm clouds pass over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands...
Powerful storm kills 2 people and leaves 1.1 million without power in eastern US
The fire broke out around 4:45 p.m.
Cause of massive fire at Pitt County landfill “undetermined”
This fire station will be replaced in a property swap.
State audit questions Farmville property deals

Latest News

Pitt County wins elimination game over Asia-Pacific to stay alive at Little League Softball...
Pitt County wins elimination game over Asia-Pacific to stay alive at Little League Softball World Series
Nia'loni Sheptock
Police share hundreds of investigation hours on New Bern toddler murder, no details on shooter
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Currituck County deputies arrested 35-year-old Matthew Walker of Virginia Beach after a chase.
One arrested, one still on the run after Currituck County chase