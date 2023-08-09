Asheville teen murder suspect spotted in Kinston; feds offering $10,000 reward

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say a suspect in a teenage murder in Asheville has been spotted in the city.

Dionate Whitson could be living among the homeless in Greenville, Charlotte, Asheville, or Atlanta, according to police.

Police said they encountered the 21-year-old man in the 500 block of Larkspur Road on Saturday. Whitson ran from officers and tossed a stolen gun in the process.

Officers said they have since learned the man’s identity with the help of the DMV License and Theft Bureau.

The murder in Asheville happened on November 28, 2020, and police say Whitson should be considered armed and dangerous.

U.S. Marshals are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Whitson’s arrest. He has brown eyes and black hair, 5′7″ tall, and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on the man should call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020, Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444, or the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2.

