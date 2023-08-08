Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Water quality swimming advisories lifted for two sound-side sites in Carteret County

No Swim Advisories have been lifted at two Carteret County sound-side sites.
No Swim Advisories have been lifted at two Carteret County sound-side sites.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Swimming advisories were lifted at two sound-side recreational swimming sites in Carteret County after having advisories posted since last month for water quality concerns.

The advisories were lifted on Tuesday state recreational water quality officials said that new water testing showed that bacteria levels now meet the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s standards set for swimming and water play.

The public access to Bogue Sound at 16th Street had been posted with an advisory since July 7th and public access to Bogue Sound at Sunset Drive had been posted since July 25.

According to water quality officials, these areas showed a monthly average of bacteria that was above the EPA standards for high-use sites.

Water quality officials said that the signs advising against swimming, skiing or otherwise coming into contact with the water have been removed.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children and two adults were killed here Sunday afternoon.
TROOPERS: Alcohol suspected in crash that killed two children, two adults in Wayne County
The fire broke out around 4:45 p.m.
Cause of massive fire at Pitt County landfill “undetermined”
The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding this autistic and...
Missing Lenoir County autistic teen found safe in Greene County
Mario Burney
Greenville man charged after police chase ends in three vehicle crash

Latest News

The lawsuit was filed today in U.S. District Court.
VIDEO: Former ECU football player sues Greenville police for excessive force during 2022 traffic stop
Mega Millions $1.58 billion jackpot
Mega Millions $1.58 billion jackpot now largest in game’s history
Mega Millions $1.58 billion jackpot now largest in game’s history
Mega Millions $1.58 billion jackpot now largest in game’s history
Experiments involving friction
Back to school science: learn about friction using notebooks & invisible ink