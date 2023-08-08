Water quality swimming advisories lifted for two sound-side sites in Carteret County

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Swimming advisories were lifted at two sound-side recreational swimming sites in Carteret County after having advisories posted since last month for water quality concerns.

The advisories were lifted on Tuesday state recreational water quality officials said that new water testing showed that bacteria levels now meet the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s standards set for swimming and water play.

The public access to Bogue Sound at 16th Street had been posted with an advisory since July 7th and public access to Bogue Sound at Sunset Drive had been posted since July 25.

According to water quality officials, these areas showed a monthly average of bacteria that was above the EPA standards for high-use sites.

Water quality officials said that the signs advising against swimming, skiing or otherwise coming into contact with the water have been removed.

