Pamlico County School District names new superintendent

Dr. Bruce Johnson
Dr. Bruce Johnson(Pamlico County Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Pamlico County Board of Education has selected its next superintendent for Pamlico County Schools.

Dr. Bruce Johnson was named to that position at the board of education meeting Monday.

Dr. Johnson has been in public education for nearly twenty-five years in North Carolina with 18 years in Pamlico County.

He began his career as an Agriculture Teacher in Guilford County Schools for seven years before heading to Pamlico County High School in 2005 where he taught Agriculture to both middle and high school students. In 2011, he became assistant principal at Pamlico County Middle School for three years and then Principal at Fred A. Anderson Elementary School for a year before returning to Pamlico County Middle School as Principal for six years where he also served as Director of Digital Learning and Technology for the district. In 2022, Dr. Johnson became Director of Career and Technical Education and Federal Programs.

Dr. Johnson earned his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and Extension Education from North Carolina State University, a Masters in School Administration, and then a Doctorate of Educational Leadership, both from East Carolina University.

Dr. Johnson said, “I am deeply honored and excited to be chosen to serve Pamlico County Schools as the next Superintendent. I appreciate our Board of Education and their trust and confidence in me. Over the past eighteen years, I have worked in various roles in our district, as a teacher, administrator, and director. Each role has had its own unique challenges, but the ultimate goal has always been the same; student success. I have the same goal as superintendent, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside our dedicated educators, staff members, parents and community members to equip all of our students with the knowledge and skillsthat they need to be successful. We have One Mission: Student Success. "

Dr. Johnson lives in the Reelsboro community with his wife Ashley. The Johnson’s have two sons, Noah and Wyatt. Noah is a junior at North Carolina State University and Wyatt will be a freshman at Pamlico County High School.

