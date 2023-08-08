Mega Millions $1.58 billion jackpot now largest in game’s history

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Still without a winner, the Mega Millions jackpot keeps climbing as it breaks records.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that tonight’s Mega Millions drawing has exceeded the game’s previous records. Now, a jackpot worth $1.58 billion is up for grabs for one lucky winner.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

You can see the live drawing right here on WITN-TV.

