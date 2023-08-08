Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Rain moving out; Heat sticking around

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With Monday night’s storms moving away, things will quiet down through Wednesday with a little less heat and humidity. The next front approaches on Thursday with our next storm chance returning by late in the day.

Highs will run in the low 90s both Tuesday and Wednesday with a dip in humidity levels keeping the heat index below 100°. The humidity will jump back up on Thursday as the next front approaches from the west. Scattered showers and storms will be possible from late in the afternoon into Thursday evening.

High pressure will slowly rebuild Friday into the weekend with rain chances coming back down to around 20% Friday through Sunday. Highs will continue to run in the low 90s with lows in the low 70s.

TROPICS : No signs of tropical development over the next few days.

