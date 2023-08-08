Advertise With Us
Insurance commissioner negotiates auto rate settlement, says distracted driving to blame for increase

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Car insurance rates will soon be on the rise, but a recent settlement aims to keep the increases lower than insurance companies requested.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced on Tuesday that his office had reached a settlement with the North Carolina Rate Bureau on a requested increase for car and motorcycle insurance rates.

Under the agreement, Causey’s office says that statewide car insurance increases will average 4.5% in 2023 and 4.5% in 2024. Motorcycle owners can expect to see an average increase of 2.3% both years.

Causey’s office said the Rate Bureau had requested an increase in February that would have raised car insurance rates by an average of 28.4% across the state and motorcycle rates by 4.7%.

“I’m proud that North Carolina is consistently among the lowest annual average rates for private passenger vehicles in the nation,” Commissioner Causey said. “In recent years, we’ve seen some rate increases due to more accidents and fatalities in North Carolina. This can be attributed to factors such as excessive speeding and driving under the influence.”

Causey also said that the top reason for accidents that cause rate increases in North Carolina is distracted driving.

“The number one cause of accidents and, thus, rate increases, is distracted driving,” Causey said. “Drivers and driving habits impact the rates the most, in addition to increased repair costs due to excessive inflation. We don’t wish for any rate increases but we are doing everything we can to protect consumers. It is unlikely that we will see rate decreases in the future unless some of these trends change.”

According to Causey’s office the increase will take effect on new and renewed policies beginning on or after December 1st of this year. By law, the bureau must submit auto rate filings with the department every year by February 1st.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

