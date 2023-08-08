Advertise With Us
Health experts remind of vaccine deadline for kids

By Deric Rush
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The first day of school is just days away for many students across the east. And health experts are reminding parents to make sure their kids are all caught up on their shots.

Health officials say vaccines to help prevent the spread of rubella, measles, mumps, tetanus, and whooping cough are required for students no later than 30 days after the first day of school.

Experts say kindergarteners, seventh graders, and rising seniors are likely the students who will need to update their shots but encourage parents to consult with their respective doctors.

The conversation surrounding school vaccines has come under fire after some parents voiced concerns about getting their children vaccinated for COVID-19. While health experts still encourage required vaccines and COVID vaccine before the fall semester, they also say there are some exemptions.

“That we encourage vaccine for flu and COVID I also encourage parents to have a conversation with their healthcare provider just to see if their child is in the high risk groups. So there are exemptions for vaccines there are religious exemptions and medical exemptions so they should reach out to their healthcare provider reach out to their schools ask about the process for that,” said Carteret County health department nursing director, Kim Davis.

The Carteret County Health Dept. will have representatives at Parkview Baptist’s Stuff the Bus event tomorrow from 8-11am and will be available with more information concerning child immunizations.

More information on required vaccines and exemptions can be found on www.immunize.org

