Greenville man charged with DWI in crash that killed Grimesland woman

John Farmer
John Farmer(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Charges have been brought in a crash that killed a Grimesland woman several months ago.

The crash happened on Highway 33 near Grimesland on May 18th.

Troopers say 59-year-old Sandra Mayo was killed when her vehicle collided with a car driven by 38-year-old John Farmer, of Greenville.

Farmer was charged last week with driving while impaired, felony death by motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, and driving left of center.

The man remains in the Pitt County jail on a $200,000 bond.

