ENC sheriff warns of phone scammers pretending to be police

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One of the older phone scams is making its rounds again in ENC looking to get unsuspecting folks who answer the phone to send them money.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s department says that it has been getting numerous complaints recently from people saying that they have received phone calls claiming to be police that are requesting or demanding money.

According to deputies the scammers are calling residents and pretending to be officials with the DEA, FBI and other federal agencies.

Deputies say the scam usually includes a caller soliciting money from whoever answers the phone. In some cases they’re told if they don’t pay, they will be charged with a crime.

In a similar type of scam, the AARP says that a caller will tell the person answering that they are with a police related charity and are asking for donations to help their local police.

AARP says in many cases these are actually political action committees, and in most of the time you are not actually even speaking to a person, but to a computer using soundboard technology and pre-recorded responses.

Deputies and the AARP are asking anyone who receives one of these phone calls to please contact your local law enforcement agency before paying anything or sharing any personal information.

