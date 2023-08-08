Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston pleased with Pirates first day in full pads

“I loved the intensity level.”
ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston pleased with Pirates first day in full pads
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The first day in full pads for the ECU football team on Tuesday. The Pirates have been eager to get to full contact. It was our first look at 11-on-11 real action. The offense won a close one with a touchdown run and two passes by Mason Garcia. A wide-open catch from Jsi Hatfield sealed the win. Head Coach Mike Houston was very pleased with the day’s work.

“Good to get out there and have the first real live contact of the year,” says ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston, “I loved the intensity level, and the positive enthusiasm, on both sidelines. As well as the way that they competed. There were just so many positives from today’s practice.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children and two adults were killed here Sunday afternoon.
TROOPERS: Alcohol suspected in crash that killed two children, two adults in Wayne County
The fire broke out around 4:45 p.m.
Cause of massive fire at Pitt County landfill “undetermined”
The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding this autistic and...
Missing Lenoir County autistic teen found safe in Greene County
Mario Burney
Greenville man charged after police chase ends in three vehicle crash

Latest News

WEST CRAVEN PICKED AS FAVORITE TO WIN THE CONFERENCE
Eastern Plains 2A Football Coaches pick West Craven as league favorite this season
Former ECU golfer Nic Brown qualifies for US Amateur Championship
Sports Spotlight: Continued pursuit of golf goals leads Greenville’s Brown to spot at US Amateur Championship
ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston pleased with Pirates first day in full pads
ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston pleased with Pirates first day in full pads
Eastern Plains 2A Football Coaches pick West Craven as league favorite this season
Eastern Plains 2A Football Coaches pick West Craven as league favorite this season