ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston pleased with Pirates first day in full pads

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The first day in full pads for the ECU football team on Tuesday. The Pirates have been eager to get to full contact. It was our first look at 11-on-11 real action. The offense won a close one with a touchdown run and two passes by Mason Garcia. A wide-open catch from Jsi Hatfield sealed the win. Head Coach Mike Houston was very pleased with the day’s work.

“Good to get out there and have the first real live contact of the year,” says ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston, “I loved the intensity level, and the positive enthusiasm, on both sidelines. As well as the way that they competed. There were just so many positives from today’s practice.”

