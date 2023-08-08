Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Eastern Plains 2A Football Coaches pick West Craven as league favorite this season

Farmville Central picked second as the Jags continue growth
Eastern Plains 2A Football Coaches pick West Craven as league favorite this season
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Eastern Plains 2A football coaches met this morning in Greenville. They voted defending conference champ West Craven as preseason favorites to win the league. Farmville Central was picked to finish second. Head Coach Ron Cook has doubled his number of players in just a few years.

“We’re still working on how we do things and we are better in how we practice. But we are still not perfect. We’re better at how we carry ourselves in the community but we are still not perfect,” says Cook, “and we got close to 65. So now there is more kids and more guys that gotta learn.”

“Thankful for those guys who think that highly of our program,” says West Craven Head Coach Mike Twichell, “I think there are some teams that are gunning for us. The team who wins it could be beaten by the number five team when it is all said and done. Really do think our league is that deep. It’s going to be a fun ride when we get into it.”

EASTERN PLAINS 2A FOOTBALL COACHES PRESEASON POLL

1. WEST CRAVEN 36

2. FARMVILLE CENTRAL 30

3. GREENE CENTRAL 27

4. SOUTHWEST EDGECOMBE 19

5. NORTH PITT 14

6. WASHINGTON 13

7. AYDEN-GRIFTON 8

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children and two adults were killed here Sunday afternoon.
TROOPERS: Alcohol suspected in crash that killed two children, two adults in Wayne County
The fire broke out around 4:45 p.m.
Cause of massive fire at Pitt County landfill “undetermined”
The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding this autistic and...
Missing Lenoir County autistic teen found safe in Greene County
Mario Burney
Greenville man charged after police chase ends in three vehicle crash

Latest News

ECU football holds first full pads practice of fall camp
ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston pleased with Pirates first day in full pads
Former ECU golfer Nic Brown qualifies for US Amateur Championship
Sports Spotlight: Continued pursuit of golf goals leads Greenville’s Brown to spot at US Amateur Championship
ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston pleased with Pirates first day in full pads
ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston pleased with Pirates first day in full pads
Eastern Plains 2A Football Coaches pick West Craven as league favorite this season
Eastern Plains 2A Football Coaches pick West Craven as league favorite this season