Eastern Plains 2A Football Coaches pick West Craven as league favorite this season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Eastern Plains 2A football coaches met this morning in Greenville. They voted defending conference champ West Craven as preseason favorites to win the league. Farmville Central was picked to finish second. Head Coach Ron Cook has doubled his number of players in just a few years.

“We’re still working on how we do things and we are better in how we practice. But we are still not perfect. We’re better at how we carry ourselves in the community but we are still not perfect,” says Cook, “and we got close to 65. So now there is more kids and more guys that gotta learn.”

“Thankful for those guys who think that highly of our program,” says West Craven Head Coach Mike Twichell, “I think there are some teams that are gunning for us. The team who wins it could be beaten by the number five team when it is all said and done. Really do think our league is that deep. It’s going to be a fun ride when we get into it.”

EASTERN PLAINS 2A FOOTBALL COACHES PRESEASON POLL

1. WEST CRAVEN 36

2. FARMVILLE CENTRAL 30

3. GREENE CENTRAL 27

4. SOUTHWEST EDGECOMBE 19

5. NORTH PITT 14

6. WASHINGTON 13

7. AYDEN-GRIFTON 8

