Dare County deputies arrest man facing charges in Craven County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in the east arrested a man after a foot chase with K9 who had warrants for arrest in another Eastern Carolina county.

Dare County Sherriff’s Office says they arrested Shabazz St. Clar when he did not stop for speeding in the area of US 64 and Buffalo City Road in East Lake on August 4.

According to officials, the 33-year-old from Roper did not stop until he reached Old Ferry Landing Road. There, deputies say he jumped from his car and ran into a wooded area. St. Clar was arrested after a Dare County Sheriff’s Office K9 tracked him down.

St. Clar was arrested and charged with felony flee to elude, misdemeanor fails to yield to blue lights and siren, misdemeanor driving while license revoked, speeding 86 mph in a 55 mph, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor exceeding safe speed for conditions by Dare County.

He was also served warrants for felony and misdemeanor probation violations out of Craven County.

St. Clar was given a $195,0000 secured bond.

