Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Dare County deputies arrest man facing charges in Craven County

Shabazz Sinqueze St Clar
Shabazz Sinqueze St Clar(Dare County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in the east arrested a man after a foot chase with K9 who had warrants for arrest in another Eastern Carolina county.

Dare County Sherriff’s Office says they arrested Shabazz St. Clar when he did not stop for speeding in the area of US 64 and Buffalo City Road in East Lake on August 4.

According to officials, the 33-year-old from Roper did not stop until he reached Old Ferry Landing Road. There, deputies say he jumped from his car and ran into a wooded area. St. Clar was arrested after a Dare County Sheriff’s Office K9 tracked him down.

St. Clar was arrested and charged with felony flee to elude, misdemeanor fails to yield to blue lights and siren, misdemeanor driving while license revoked, speeding 86 mph in a 55 mph, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor exceeding safe speed for conditions by Dare County.

He was also served warrants for felony and misdemeanor probation violations out of Craven County.

St. Clar was given a $195,0000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children and two adults were killed here Sunday afternoon.
TROOPERS: Alcohol suspected in crash that killed two children, two adults in Wayne County
The fire broke out around 4:45 p.m.
Cause of massive fire at Pitt County landfill “undetermined”
The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding this autistic and...
Missing Lenoir County autistic teen found safe in Greene County
Mario Burney
Greenville man charged after police chase ends in three vehicle crash

Latest News

The fire broke out around 4:45 p.m.
Cause of massive fire at Pitt County landfill “undetermined”
Eyewitness video provided by Atwater Law PLLC showing the arrest of Demarcus Fox
Eyewitness cell phone video of the arrest of Demarcus Fox
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the federally protected red wolf was found dead in...
Reward offered after red wolf killed in Washington County
The federal government is offering a $5,000 reward for information on who shot and killed an...
Reward offered after red wolf killed in Washington County