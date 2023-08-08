Bidding on closed Kinston elementary school climbs past $100,000

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Bids for the Lenoir County Public Schools vacant elementary school in Kinston have jumped another $40,000.

Lenoir County Schools says the latest bid on the Teacher’s Memorial School is $102,000. This is a big jump from the last bid of $62,000 and an even larger markup from the initial selling price of $10,000.

Those interested in bidding on the school on Marcella Drive have until August 17 at 4 p.m. to offer an upset bid of at least $107,150.

Not included in the sale is the Martin C. Freeman Center. The gym is now owned by the city.

The school shut down in 2008 and had been used as kindergarten classrooms and storage. Last year, the school board declared it as surplus property.

The school board can reject any submission during the bidding process.

