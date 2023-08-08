Back to school science: learn about friction using notebooks & invisible ink

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Covey Denton is back on ENC at Three to show off some new, cool science tricks with a back-to-school twist.

On today’s segment, Denton is teaching us about friction using pens and notebooks.

First, we’re learning about the unique ink of Frixion pens.

When the temperature reaches above 140 degrees, the ink changes and becomes clear. Cooling it down again will help the ink reappear.

Denton will also teach us about friction using paper. The more sheets of paper involved, the higher the force of the friction.

Watch both experiments, which can be easily replicated at home, on today’s ENC at Three.

Maybe even try them at home with your family!

