Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Back to school science: learn about friction using notebooks & invisible ink

Experiments involving friction
Experiments involving friction(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Covey Denton is back on ENC at Three to show off some new, cool science tricks with a back-to-school twist.

On today’s segment, Denton is teaching us about friction using pens and notebooks.

First, we’re learning about the unique ink of Frixion pens.

When the temperature reaches above 140 degrees, the ink changes and becomes clear. Cooling it down again will help the ink reappear.

Denton will also teach us about friction using paper. The more sheets of paper involved, the higher the force of the friction.

Watch both experiments, which can be easily replicated at home, on today’s ENC at Three.

Maybe even try them at home with your family!

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children and two adults were killed here Sunday afternoon.
TROOPERS: Alcohol suspected in crash that killed two children, two adults in Wayne County
The fire broke out around 4:45 p.m.
Cause of massive fire at Pitt County landfill “undetermined”
The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding this autistic and...
Missing Lenoir County autistic teen found safe in Greene County
Mario Burney
Greenville man charged after police chase ends in three vehicle crash

Latest News

The lawsuit was filed today in U.S. District Court.
VIDEO: Former ECU football player sues Greenville police for excessive force during 2022 traffic stop
Mega Millions $1.58 billion jackpot
Mega Millions $1.58 billion jackpot now largest in game’s history
Mega Millions $1.58 billion jackpot now largest in game’s history
Mega Millions $1.58 billion jackpot now largest in game’s history
No Swim Advisories have been lifted at two Carteret County sound-side sites.
Water quality swimming advisories lifted for two sound-side sites in Carteret County