Washington City Council to vote on converting space in senior center to museum tonight

Grace Martin Harwell Senior Center
Grace Martin Harwell Senior Center
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city council will vote on a controversial issue involving a space museum and a senior center.

The Washington City Council will meet to vote on converting space in the existing Grace Martin Harwell Senior Center into a museum.

The idea received pushback from seniors in the community that say they need the second floor of the Peterson Building.

Officials met with seniors last month to discuss concerns they had about the use of the second-floor museum.

In that meeting, the city said it only had eyes on the second floor of the Peterson Building, but says a potential museum wouldn’t hurt the senior center on the first floor.

The city council meeting will take place this evening at 5:30 p.m.

