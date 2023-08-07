Advertise With Us
TROOPERS: Alcohol suspected in crash that killed two children, two adults in Wayne County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers say alcohol is suspected in a crash that killed two children and two adults Sunday afternoon in Wayne County.

The Highway Patrol said the crash happened on U.S. 13 near South Jordan’s Chapel Church Road, southwest of Goldsboro, around 5:30 p.m.

Troopers said 32-year-old Regina Aquiningoc, of Windsor, was heading south on the highway when her car crossed the center line and hit another car head-on.

In addition to Aquiningoc, two children in the car, a 4-year-old and a 1-year-old, were killed.

Troopers said the other driver, 60-year-old Mary Perry, of Goldsboro, also died in the crash.

The Highway Patrol says alcohol and speed are suspected contributing factors in the deadly crash.

The names of the children killed have yet to be released.

