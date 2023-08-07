TROOPERS: Alcohol suspected in crash that killed two children, two adults in Wayne County

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers say alcohol is suspected in a crash that killed two children and two adults Sunday afternoon in Wayne County.

The Highway Patrol said the crash happened on U.S. 13 near South Jordan’s Chapel Church Road, southwest of Goldsboro, around 5:30 p.m.

Troopers said 32-year-old Regina Aquiningoc, of Windsor, was heading south on the highway when her car crossed the center line and hit another car head-on.

In addition to Aquiningoc, two children in the car, a 4-year-old and a 1-year-old, were killed.

Troopers said the other driver, 60-year-old Mary Perry, of Goldsboro, also died in the crash.

The Highway Patrol says alcohol and speed are suspected contributing factors in the deadly crash.

The names of the children killed have yet to be released.

