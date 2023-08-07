Advertise With Us
Texas tops Pitt County in the opening round of the Little League Softball World Series

Southwest 6, Southeast 1
Pitt County falls to Texas
Pitt County falls to Texas(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Opening day at the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville. The hometown Pitt County Girls Softball League 12U All-Stars sure brought them in about 2,865 fans on hand to see their big game with Texas the defending World Series champions.

Texas ended up taking the victory 6-1.

It was scoreless into the third inning when Texas finally got on the board. A little fielders choice put them ahead 1-0 through three.

Pitt County had a chance to get it even. But a play at the plate meant a double play and got Texas out of a jam. It was 1-0 into the fifth.

Texas got five runs in the fifth. Pitt County did get one back in the 6th on a bases loaded walk. 6-1 was the final score. It’s a double elimination tournament.

“We just showed we could compete with Texas the whole game minus that one half inning,” says Pitt County head coach Brad Medhus, “We got a long road back to get to them over the rest of the week. But we fully believe if we play as well as we can, we can get back. That’s the goal. We are still in this.”

Pitt County now moves to the elimination round. They will find out who they play tomorrow the loser of North Carolina and the Philippines. They will play them Tuesday night in the 7 pm game at Stallings Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

