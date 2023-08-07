Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Teen, 14, arrested after family says 12-year-old shot at birthday sleepover

Police said the 14-year-old suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. (KARE, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Police on Sunday announced the arrest of a 14-year-old in the shooting death of a 12-year-old in St. Paul, Minnesota.

St. Paul police said the 14-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. Police have not identified him.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Family identified the 12-year-old as Markee Jones, KSTP-TV reported.

Martez Hill told the station that his nephew, Jones, was shot during a birthday celebration. He said about 14 kids were having a sleepover. They were playing with a gun when it went off, Hill said.

“This should’ve never happened,” he told KSTP-TV.

“I hope this brings a lot of attention to people who have firearms to make sure you keep your gun safely locked away,” Jones’ aunt Lakrisha Hill said. “Kids are curious, and now I have a nephew to bury because of somebody else’s mistake.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loved ones mourn Jayden Harrison
Vigil honors Jayden Harrison; plea for answers continues
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Martin Co. residents protest hospital closure
Martin General Hospital employees and others protest its sudden closure
Two teens arrested in Walgreens shooting in Rocky Mount
Khalil Willoughby, of Greenville, was charged by Greenville police with intentional child abuse...
POLICE: Second arrest made after child severely whipped

Latest News

Police said the 14-year-old suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of...
Family demands answers after teen arrested in shooting death of 12-year-old
Local residents examine damaged cars of a passenger train which was derailed near Nawabshah,...
Express train derails in southern Pakistan, killing 30 people and injuring more than 90
Pitt County falls to Texas
Texas tops Pitt County in the opening round of the Little League Softball World Series
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat Index 105 to 110-degrees for Eastern NC on Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat Index 105 to 110-degrees for Eastern NC on Monday