Rocky Mount man facing Pitt County drug charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man is facing multiple drug charges in Pitt County.

Deputies say an investigation by their Special Operations Unit concluded with arrest warrants being issued for Marquez Burney.

The man was caught by the U.S. Marshal’s Service last Wednesday in Rocky Mount.

He was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burney was released after posting a $75,000 secured bond.

