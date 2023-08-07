Advertise With Us
Reward offered after red wolf killed in Washington County

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the federally protected red wolf was found dead in Washington County on May 18th along a fence line south of Newland Road.(U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The federal government is offering a $5,000 reward for information on who shot and killed an endangered red wolf.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the federally protected red wolf was found dead in Washington County on May 18th along a fence line south of Newland Road.

The animal was shot in the torso, causing the wolf to falter and fall where it was found.

The red wolves have been protected since 1995 and there are only between 32 and 34 living in the wild here in Eastern Carolina.

The feds say if a red wolf is accidentally killed, it must be reported to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Anyone with information on this latest killing should call North Carolina Division of Refuge Law Enforcement Patrol Captain Frank Simms at 252-216-7504 or Special Agent Matthew Brink at 919-856-4786 ext. 37.

