Pitt Co. baseball team fundraising for trip to Babe Ruth World Series

Greenville 15u Babe Ruth League
Greenville 15u Babe Ruth League(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County baseball team is asking for help paying for their trip to Jamestown, NY to compete in the Babe Ruth World Series.

The 15 and under team is collecting donations in a variety of ways. You’re sure to find a method that will fit your schedule!

For example, you can buy a sub at Jersey Mike’s on Firetower Road from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. tomorrow, August 8th.

The exact location is 1908 E. Firetower Road. When you buy a meal, 30% of it will go to the team. All donations are also welcome.

If you don’t have time to come to Jersey Mike’s, you can donate via check or Venmo. Checks should be made payable to Pitt County Babe Ruth.

In the memo, write “Greenville 13-15U All-Star Baseball Fundraiser.” Other options are possible if discussed with individual players.

Organizers and team members are stopping by ENC at Three Monday to discuss the importance of supporting them.

