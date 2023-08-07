Massive fire burning at Pitt County landfill

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A massive fire is currently burning at the Pitt County landfill.

The fire was reported around 4:45 p.m. and multiple fire departments have been called to the scene off Allen Road.

Smoke can be seen from across Greenville, and some of it is hampering traffic on several highways.

Video shows a huge trash pile burning, with flames shooting some 30-50 feet in the air. There appears to be no buildings in the immediate area.

