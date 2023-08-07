Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Massive fire burning at Pitt County landfill

The fire broke out around 4:45 p.m.
The fire broke out around 4:45 p.m.(Viewer photo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A massive fire is currently burning at the Pitt County landfill.

The fire was reported around 4:45 p.m. and multiple fire departments have been called to the scene off Allen Road.

Smoke can be seen from across Greenville, and some of it is hampering traffic on several highways.

Video shows a huge trash pile burning, with flames shooting some 30-50 feet in the air. There appears to be no buildings in the immediate area.

Stay with WITN-TV and WITN.com for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children and two adults were killed here Sunday afternoon.
TROOPERS: Alcohol suspected in crash that killed two children, two adults in Wayne County
8-year-old shot in Goldsboro
Police investigate after 8-year-old boy shot in Goldsboro
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat Index 105 to 110-degrees for ENC today
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old starved to death, autopsy shows; parents face murder charges
Simone Biles reacts after performing in the floor exercise at the U.S. Classic gymnastics...
Simone Biles dazzles in her return from a 2-year layoff to dominate the US Classic

Latest News

Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to Severe Storms Expected This Evening
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Strong to Severe Storms This Evening
North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) says there is "zero" chance the North...
North Carolina state budget won’t become law until September, House leader says
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the federally protected red wolf was found dead in...
Reward offered after red wolf killed in Washington County