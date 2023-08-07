Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Man arrested for stomping on 71-year-old woman’s face, police say

Police said Donovan Anderson was arrested for attacking and stomping on a 71-year-old woman.
Police said Donovan Anderson was arrested for attacking and stomping on a 71-year-old woman.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA (Gray News) – A man is facing charges after police said he attacked and stomped on a 71-year-old woman’s face Thursday.

The Tulsa Police Department said officers responded to multiple calls for an elderly woman who was being attacked around 5:45 p.m.

A lieutenant was flagged down by a witness at about the same time. Officials said he found the 71-year-old victim suffering from severe facial, head, and body injuries.

Police said the woman had shoe tread prints on her face and was unable to speak due to her injuries. Witnesses were attempting to medically assist the woman.

Police said they were told by witnesses a suspect, later identified as Donovan Anderson, was seen punching, kicking, and stomping on the woman.

Officers quickly searched the area and took the suspect into custody.

When questioned, police said Anderson told them he beat the woman because she said something to him that he did not like.

Officials said they believe the woman was walking home after getting off the bus when the encounter took place. She was taken to the hospital where she is expected to recover.

Anderson was charged with assault and battery on an elderly person.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children and two adults were killed here Sunday afternoon.
TROOPERS: Alcohol suspected in crash that killed two children, two adults in Wayne County
8-year-old shot in Goldsboro
Police investigate after 8-year-old boy shot in Goldsboro
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to Severe Storms Expected This Evening
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old starved to death, autopsy shows; parents face murder charges
Simone Biles reacts after performing in the floor exercise at the U.S. Classic gymnastics...
Simone Biles dazzles in her return from a 2-year layoff to dominate the US Classic

Latest News

FILE - A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for...
Judges halt a Biden rule offering student debt relief for those alleging colleges misled them
A home hangs over the edge of an eroded riverbank after part of the neighboring house fell into...
Glacial dam outburst in Alaska’s capital erodes riverbanks, destroys at least 2 buildings
Storm clouds pass over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands...
DC area braces for destructive evening storms, hail and tornadoes
Fans and players brace for Heat advisory at the Little League Softball World Series.
Fans and players face heat advisory during Little League Softball World Series
Greenville 15u Babe Ruth League
Pitt Co. baseball team fundraising for trip to Babe Ruth World Series