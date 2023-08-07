Advertise With Us
The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding this autistic and...
The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding this autistic and non-verbal teen who was reported missing Sunday night.(Lenoir County Sherriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:32 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office in the east is asking the public to help find an autistic teen they say has been reported missing.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says Shawn Christopher Arndt-Spikes went missing around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night from the 200 block of North Forbes Street in La Grange.

The sheriff’s office says he is autistic, non-verbal, and will answer to “Chris.”

WITN is told that the 19-year-old takes seizure medications daily and without his medicine, Arndt-Spikes will have seizures.

Officials say the teen stands at 5-foot-7 and weighs 125 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a green short-sleeved t-shirt with a surfing logo on the front and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Arndt-Spikes is asked to call 911 immediately.

