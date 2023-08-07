The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office in the east is asking the public to help find an autistic teen they say has been reported missing.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says Shawn Christopher Arndt-Spikes went missing around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night from the 200 block of North Forbes Street in La Grange.

The sheriff’s office says he is autistic, non-verbal, and will answer to “Chris.”

WITN is told that the 19-year-old takes seizure medications daily and without his medicine, Arndt-Spikes will have seizures.

Officials say the teen stands at 5-foot-7 and weighs 125 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a green short-sleeved t-shirt with a surfing logo on the front and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Arndt-Spikes is asked to call 911 immediately.

