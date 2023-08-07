Kinston police arrest man wanted for charges in Mecklenburg County

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east say they arrested a man after a foot chase and discovered he was wanted in another county.

The Kinston Police Department says Marlake Velez ran from officers on East Lenoir Avenue this morning around 3:30 a.m.

After the chase, officers say they arrested Velez and found a stolen gun from Nash County.

Gun Kinston police says was stolen from Nash County. (Kinston Police Department)

Officials also say that Velez was wanted on several felony warrants that include possession of a stolen vehicle, felony flee to elude arrest, and resisting a public officer in Mecklenburg County.

After arresting Velez, Kinston police charged Velez with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, and resisting a public officer.

