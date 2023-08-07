Kinston police arrest man wanted for charges in Mecklenburg County
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east say they arrested a man after a foot chase and discovered he was wanted in another county.
The Kinston Police Department says Marlake Velez ran from officers on East Lenoir Avenue this morning around 3:30 a.m.
After the chase, officers say they arrested Velez and found a stolen gun from Nash County.
Officials also say that Velez was wanted on several felony warrants that include possession of a stolen vehicle, felony flee to elude arrest, and resisting a public officer in Mecklenburg County.
After arresting Velez, Kinston police charged Velez with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, and resisting a public officer.
