Heat taking its toll on cars

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ongoing heat advisory not only concerns us, but also the cars too.

Air conditioning systems in cars are working harder in hot weather and mechanics say this could lead to complications.

Vehicles are struggling in the heat with what feels like temperature in triple digits now. A simple solution to beating the heat in cars could be turning the air conditioning up.

Alaina Betz, an auto repair shop customer says “I usually crank it on two in regular temperature but now it’s about at four, which is, I kind of feel bad for my car. It’s rough on it but that’s what I do about extreme temp.”

Joe Hamilton, a local auto body shop mechanic, told WITN News that they used to get four to five cars a week with heat-related problems. Now, they are getting four to five cars a day.

“People saying their a/c not getting cold enough…which they don’t understand is when it’s this hot, the a/c system is working as hard as it can,” Hamilton said.

He added that drivers may experience more low coolant levels and leaks with more use of air conditioning and shared some steps you can take to prevent these problems.

“Leave your windows cracked by the vent shades, roll your windows down so it wouldn’t be a 110 when you enter the car, it would be somewhere around the mid-90s,” Hamilton said.

He says parking in shaded areas and tinted windows could help a lot too.

Most importantly, getting your car checked periodically would help detect and solve problems as soon as possible.

Drivers also need to be more cautious of overheated parts of the car like the seatbelt metal when entering the car to avoid potentially getting burned.

