Greenville man charged after police chase ends in three vehicle crash

Mario Burney
Mario Burney(Pitt Co SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is facing a half dozen charges after a police chase ended in a three-vehicle crash on a busy Greenville street.

ECU police said an officer was behind a vehicle on 14th Street Sunday afternoon and noticed “a strong odor of marijuana”. The officer tried to pull over the car, and police say the driver initially pulled into a parking lot, but they went back onto the roadway.

Police said the vehicle was going the speed limit and took several turns before getting on Greenville Boulevard, but he would not stop. As traffic began to get heavier, the officer broke off the chase but continued to head in the same direction.

Officers say the driver ran the red light at Elm Street and struck two other vehicles.

Greenville police said there were minor injuries in the 3:00 p.m. crash.

Mario Burney was charged with flee to elude, driving while license revoked, resisting public officer, possession with intent to sale/deliver marijuana, maintain a vehicle for controlled substances, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. The 34-year-old was also arrested on outstanding warrants for felony possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana up to ½ oz, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, and two felony probation violations.

Burney was jailed on an $800,000 bond.

