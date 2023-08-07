Advertise With Us
Greenville car dealership debuts $7.5 million facility

Joe Pecheles Hyundai has replaced its original 1965 Greenville dealership with a new $7.5 million facility.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A longtime car dealership here in Eastern Carolina is celebrating the completion of its new multimillion-dollar facility.

Joe Pecheles Hyundai said it’s finished its $7.5 million facility on Greenville Boulevard in Greenville.

We’re told that the new 22,000-square-foot facility replaces the original dealership that was built in 1965.

Pecheles Automotive President Brian Pecheles said the facility will allow them to bring on more employees as well as provide more space for selling and servicing vehicles.

“Greenville is our home. I was raised right here in Greenville and we certainly enjoy being part of the community and being a part of Eastern North Carolina. Greenville is a big part of us because we started here in 1965,” Pecheles said.

The Pecheles family has six dealerships across ENC with three in Greenville.

