Fans and players face heat advisory during Little League Softball World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shade, water, and fans that’s what parents say they are using to help with some of this North Carolina heat during the Little League Softball World Series this week.

“It’s hot. We’re not used to this at all,” said parent Deanna Hipkin

According to WITN’s First Alert Weather Team, temperatures are in the mid-90s, but once you factor in the humidity, the feels-like temperature is nearly 105 to 110. Parents are advising their players to stay hydrated and out of the sun, especially for those who aren’t used to the elevated temperatures like Randy Siwak, who is from Canada.

“Well, they better be drinking as much as possible, of course, and shade. We can stay out here for a little bit, but then we run for shade as fast as we can,” said Siwak.

Even Renee Noel, from Ohio, says it’s only in the 80s back home, but the humidity is what’s really adding to the heat for her.

“Drinking a lot of water, as you can see, I have a service dog so I bring a lot of water for her. The cooling towels really help, and then we try to stay in the shade as much as we can; we follow the shade,” said Noel.

The Little League Softball World Series also requires all teams, in cases of extreme heat, to take a 3 to 5-minute hydration break during the games while also providing plenty of water and Gatorade in their dugouts.

Greenville Fire/Rescue also set up a cooling tent, allowing anyone to come in and step outside of the heat, with the tent’s inside temperature nearing the 70s.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.