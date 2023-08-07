Donut vandals tear up North Pitt football field

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are trying to find out who vandalized the football fields at a Pitt County high school this weekend.

Pitt County deputies say someone did donuts on the fields at North Pitt High School.

The damage comes two weeks before the first home game. (Pitt County Sheriff's Office)

The vandalism happened overnight Friday and it is believed four-wheelers were used. North Pitt has their first home game on August 18th playing Riverside.

There could be a cash reward for information on this case. Call Pitt County Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777 with your tips.

