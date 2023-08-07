Craven County schools collecting school supplies ahead of Stuff the Bus

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A school district in the east needs your help gathering school supplies for students.

Craven County Schools is hosting a Stuff the Bus event coming up on Saturday, August 19th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone interested in donating can stop by the Staples in New Bern at 3230 Dr. M.L.K. Jr Blvd.

If you are unable to make it to the event on August 19th, there are still plenty of ways to give.

Consider stopping by one of the locations listed in the flyer below.

Assistant Principal Kim Scott and Craven County Partners In Education Executive Director Darlene Brown are stopping by ENC at Three Monday to further explain how the program works and why they need your help.

Stuff the Bus locations (WITN)

