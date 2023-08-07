Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces death of wild mare

Cora Mae was euthanized Saturday morning.
Cora Mae was euthanized Saturday morning.(Corolla Wild Horse Fund)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COROLLA, N.C. (WITN) - Cora Mae, one of North Carolina’s Outer Banks wild mares was euthanized on Saturday morning.

According to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, they received a call Saturday morning from a resident about a horse that had been struck by a vehicle. After arriving on the scene, their veterinarian determined that the mare had fractured her tibia in multiple places, causing her to be humanely euthanized. The driver of the vehicle also notified the sheriff’s department and a deputy was dispatched.

“Please understand that this was truly a terrible accident and all parties involved are devastated. We ask that people please be respectful as all of us - including the driver of the vehicle - cope with this loss.”

Cora Mae was in her teens, and one of the top producing mares on the beach. In recent years, she foaled Liberty, Valor, Riptide, Bravo, and Cosmos. She was an excellent mother and her offspring are all extremely well-bred. Cora’s loss will have a significant, lasting impact on the wild population.

For more information, visit the Corolla Wild Horse Fund’s Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-year-old shot in Goldsboro
Police investigate after 8-year-old boy shot in Goldsboro
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old starved to death, autopsy shows; parents face murder charges
Simone Biles reacts after performing in the floor exercise at the U.S. Classic gymnastics...
Simone Biles dazzles in her return from a 2-year layoff to dominate the US Classic
Firefighters responded to Fun Spot in Kissimmee, Florida, after a call reporting a child fell...
6-year-old hospitalized after apparent fall from roller coaster, officials say
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat Index 105 to 110-degrees for ENC today

Latest News

Lottery officials say that a single winner on Tuesday could claim the estimated jackpot as a...
$1.55 Billion jackpot is largest in Mega Millions history
Two children and two adults were killed here Sunday afternoon.
TROOPERS: Alcohol suspected in crash that killed two children, two adults in Wayne County
The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding this autistic and...
People asked to check outbuildings, carports for missing autistic teen
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat Index 105 to 110-degrees for ENC today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat Index 105 to 110-degrees for ENC today