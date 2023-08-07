Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces death of wild mare

COROLLA, N.C. (WITN) - Cora Mae, one of North Carolina’s Outer Banks wild mares was euthanized on Saturday morning.

According to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, they received a call Saturday morning from a resident about a horse that had been struck by a vehicle. After arriving on the scene, their veterinarian determined that the mare had fractured her tibia in multiple places, causing her to be humanely euthanized. The driver of the vehicle also notified the sheriff’s department and a deputy was dispatched.

“Please understand that this was truly a terrible accident and all parties involved are devastated. We ask that people please be respectful as all of us - including the driver of the vehicle - cope with this loss.”

Cora Mae was in her teens, and one of the top producing mares on the beach. In recent years, she foaled Liberty, Valor, Riptide, Bravo, and Cosmos. She was an excellent mother and her offspring are all extremely well-bred. Cora’s loss will have a significant, lasting impact on the wild population.

