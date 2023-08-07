Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Climbing heat helps fuel late storms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures will rise back into the mid 90s today thanks to a steady breeze out of the southwest and mostly sunny skies. Be warned, those mid 90s will feel more like 105-110°, courtesy of dew points in the mid 70s. The humidity already present in the East will make the heat dangerous for those spending long hours in the heat or those who are heat sensitive. An incoming front will also help force the heat higher, however its main impacts will be felt later in the day as strong storms are expected to move in this evening. They will reach their peak strength over the western half of the state in the early afternoon through the early evening. As the storms approach Raleigh and Fayetteville, they will start to interact with the outer fringes of the high pressure system off our coast. This interaction added on to the slowly declining heat/energy profile will continue to erode the storms and slow them down. We should still be prepared for strong winds and hail, in case a few of the storms manage to hold together.

Rain showers will depart early Tuesday morning along the coast, and while cloud cover will be slow to clear, we should see enough sunshine to push our temperatures into the low 90s. This heat will hold through the rest of the week. Storms will return on Thursday and Friday as a few short wave systems pass overhead. It is still too early to tell if either of these storm chances will produce severe weather, but between the two, Thursday’s storms look more organized at this point. An isolated storm will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday, but this weekend looks a bit more mild in terms of rain.

TROPICS : No signs of tropical development over the next few days.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.