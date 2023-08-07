Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Car flies through second floor of house

Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.
Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.(Junction Fire Company)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – A home in Pennsylvania is in need of repairs after a car slammed into the second floor of the house.

According to the Junction Fire Company, rescue crews stabilized the house. They put a tarp on the massive opening due to impending storms in the area.

Photos posted by the fire company show the car went into a room with a treadmill.

The fire company did not specify if anyone was injured in the crash. It is unclear how the crash happened.

A home in Pennsylvania was left with a massive hole after a car slammed through the second floor.
A home in Pennsylvania was left with a massive hole after a car slammed through the second floor.(Junction Fire Company)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children and two adults were killed here Sunday afternoon.
TROOPERS: Alcohol suspected in crash that killed two children, two adults in Wayne County
8-year-old shot in Goldsboro
Police investigate after 8-year-old boy shot in Goldsboro
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat Index 105 to 110-degrees for ENC today
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old starved to death, autopsy shows; parents face murder charges
Simone Biles reacts after performing in the floor exercise at the U.S. Classic gymnastics...
Simone Biles dazzles in her return from a 2-year layoff to dominate the US Classic

Latest News

Mario Burney
Greenville man charged after police chase ends in three vehicle crash
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July...
Tory Lanez’s father, son appeal to judge before rapper’s sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Brawl caught on camera along riverfront in Alabama
Pitt Co. baseball team fundraising for trip to Babe Ruth World Series