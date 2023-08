Big Carolina Conference coaches pick Havelock football as favorites to win the league, Wayne Christian favorites in Big 8 Conference

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Conference preseason polls continue to come out. We spoke with the coaches from the Big Carolina Conference about how their teams look so far. Havelock is their favorite to win the title this year. Scrimmages are set for Wednesday and Friday this week. Regular season kickoff is a week from Friday.

BIG CAROLINA PRESEASON COACHES POLL

1. HAVELOCK 39

2. J.H. ROSE 36

3. JACKSONVILLE 31

4. NEW BERN 26

4. D.H. CONLEY 26

6. NORTHSIDE JACKSONVILLE 20

7. SOUTH CENTRAL 17

BIG 8 PRESEASON POLL

1. WAYNE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

2. ARENDELL PARROTT ACADEMY

3. FAITH CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

4. ROCKY MOUNT ACADEMY

5. CARY CHRISTIAN

6. ST. DAVID’S SCHOOL

7. LIBERTY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

8. SANDHILLS CLASSICAL SCHOOL

9. FATHER CAPODANNO

10. BEREAN BAPTIST ACADEMY

