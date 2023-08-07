Beaufort hotel up for best boutique hotel award; voting closes today

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Voting will close for a national boutique hotel competition will today, and one Eastern Carolina hotel is vying for the top prize again.

The Beaufort Hotel is among several boutique hotels throughout the country in the running for USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards for “best boutique hotel” in America.

An initial list of 20 nominees is picked by a combination of editors from USA Today and 10Best.com

Now, the top 10 winners will be determined by a nationwide vote.

The privately owned hotel won the contest last year. It beat hotels in Charleston, South Carolina, and Nashville, Tennessee.

Four North Carolina hotels from Asheville, Winston-Salem, and Bryson City were also nominated.

Voting ends today at noon.

