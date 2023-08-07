Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Beaufort hotel up for best boutique hotel award; voting closes today

The Beaufort Hotel in Beaufort, NC.
The Beaufort Hotel in Beaufort, NC.(Deric Rush)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:15 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Voting will close for a national boutique hotel competition will today, and one Eastern Carolina hotel is vying for the top prize again.

The Beaufort Hotel is among several boutique hotels throughout the country in the running for USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards for “best boutique hotel” in America.

An initial list of 20 nominees is picked by a combination of editors from USA Today and 10Best.com

Now, the top 10 winners will be determined by a nationwide vote.

The privately owned hotel won the contest last year. It beat hotels in Charleston, South Carolina, and Nashville, Tennessee.

Four North Carolina hotels from Asheville, Winston-Salem, and Bryson City were also nominated.

Voting ends today at noon.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-year-old shot in Goldsboro
Police investigate after 8-year-old boy shot in Goldsboro
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old starved to death, autopsy shows; parents face murder charges
Simone Biles reacts after performing in the floor exercise at the U.S. Classic gymnastics...
Simone Biles dazzles in her return from a 2-year layoff to dominate the US Classic
Firefighters responded to Fun Spot in Kissimmee, Florida, after a call reporting a child fell...
6-year-old hospitalized after apparent fall from roller coaster, officials say
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat Index 105 to 110-degrees for ENC on Monday

Latest News

The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat Index 105 to 110-degrees for ENC on Monday
Grace Martin Harwell Senior Center
Washington City Council to vote on converting space in senior center to museum tonight
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Climbing heat helps fuel late storms
The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding this autistic and...
The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen