17% of toddlers fall short on vaccines, study says

FILE - A child is shown getting a vaccination.
FILE - A child is shown getting a vaccination. A study of children's vaccinations, which analyzed data from 16,000 children between the ages of 35 months and 19 years old, finds 17% of toddlers do not finish all the vaccine series they start.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A new study has found about 1 in 6 toddlers do not get all the vaccinations they need.

Researchers analyzed data from 16,000 children between the ages of 35 months and 19 years old.

They specifically looked at seven multi-dose vaccines.

According to the study, 17% of toddlers started the vaccination series, but they did not finish one or more of the doses.

The authors said a common reason for not completing the series is delayed medical records after moving to another state.

Meanwhile, about 73% of toddlers completed all of the vaccination doses, and just 1% did not get any vaccines.

The study was published in the journal Pediatrics.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

