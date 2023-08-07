Advertise With Us
$1.55 Billion jackpot is largest in Mega Millions history

Lottery officials say that a single winner on Tuesday could claim the estimated jackpot as a...
Lottery officials say that a single winner on Tuesday could claim the estimated jackpot as a $1.55 billion annuity or $757.2 million in cash.(NC Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - On Tuesday, lottery players will have a chance to play for the largest jackpot in Mega Millions history according to officials with the North Carolina Education Lottery in Raleigh.

Lottery officials say that a single winner on Tuesday could claim the estimated jackpot as a $1.55 billion annuity or $757.2 million in cash.

The $1.55 billion jackpot ranks as the third largest in U.S. history among all lottery games.

On Friday, four Mega Millions players in North Carolina won $10,000 each after they matched four of the five white balls and the yellow Mega Ball. Those tickets were purchased in Southport, Cedar Point, Wesley Chapel, and online in Wilmington.

Officials said that this is the second straight Mega Millions drawing with at least four tickets that won $10,000 in North Carolina. The odds of matching all four white balls and the yellow Mega Ball are 1 in 931,001.

Lottery officials say that Mega Millions has gone 31 straight drawings since the last jackpot hit on April 18 in New York.

The jackpot has been hit six times so far in 2023. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Players can buy Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.

