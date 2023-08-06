Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Muggy Evening Ahead; Hot Temps Arrive Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The humidity and heat will be a touch higher for your Monday as dewpoints are expected to surge into the middle 70s during the afternoon. This, combined with the heating of the day will support heat index values to exceed 105 to 110 degrees in several locations. An isolated area or two may even exceed heat index values close to 115 degrees. Air temperatures will likely stay in the low to mid-90s, with upper 90s possible along the I-95 corridor.

By late afternoon and early evening, forecast models are hinting at a possible line of thunderstorms to move across Eastern NC. Atmospheric conditions are marginally conducive for a few severe thunderstorms however, exact timing and coverage confidence still remains uncertain. Therefore, rain chances will remain isolated late in the day on Monday. Some areas are included in a Level 1 and Level 2 risk, with areas near I-95 under a Level 3 risk on a scale of 1-5 for the number of severe storms we could see.

The biggest threat for these storms will be the damaging wind gusts and possible large hail.

TROPICS : No signs of tropical development over the next few days.

