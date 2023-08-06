Advertise With Us
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Areas of Dense Fog Tonight; Hot Temperatures Expected Sunday

Mid 90s likely early next week
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A few passing clouds and mild temperatures anticipated this evening as winds will be light and variable through the overnight. Some patchy areas of dense fog will be possible, especially if winds in several backyards reduce to a calm breeze

As for your Sunday, once the fog clears out of the region, ample sunshine will return along with the heat later in the day. Upper 80s to low 90s with a few stray clouds along the coast through the afternoon. An isolated shower can not be ruled out, however we will remain on the drier side

As for the new week, each day will get a little hotter as highs reach the mid-90s Monday and Tuesday. Even with a breezy west wind, the heat index reaches triple digits to start the week. Rain chances look very low until another disturbance arrives later in the work week. That’ll keep highs in the low to mid-90s every day and the heat index near 100 to 105°F.

TROPICS: No signs of tropical development over the next few days.

