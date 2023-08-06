Advertise With Us
Police investigate after 8-year-old shot in Goldsboro

8-year-old shot in Goldsboro
8-year-old shot in Goldsboro(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say an 8-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot in Goldsboro Sunday morning.

At 6:18 a.m., Goldsboro police, along with Wayne County EMS and Goldsboro Fire, went to 117 Astor Ct. in response to the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they found an 8-year-old with a gunshot wound to the left lower leg.

The 8-year-old was transported to Wayne UNC Health Care and then transferred to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment of his injury.

The Goldsboro Police Investigations Division was contacted. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

