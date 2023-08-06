Advertise With Us
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Morning Dense Fog clears paving the way for Sunny Sunday

Then FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Monday due to EXTREME HEAT
NATALIE FIRST ALERT 0806
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The early morning fog has cleared paving the way for mostly sunny skies all across Eastern Carolina for Sunday. Making it up to a high of 92F.

Isolated showers are possible for parts of Pitt, Craven, Beaufort and Martin counties from 5-9 p.m. As of now it’s just looking to be a light to moderate rainfall with possibly a few rumbles of thunder at times or even lightning. But nothing too impactful.

Clear skies continue through the overnight with an expected low of 72F.

Then the sunshine along with hot temperatures and humidity return for Monday.

For all the details concerning Monday’s FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to EXTREME HEAT: CLICK HERE!

SEVERE THREAT FOR ENC (MONDAY 8.7.2023)
But something else to be mindful off for Monday is the chance to see some severe isolated storms throughout Eastern North Carolina starting Monday around 8 p.m. then lasting through Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m.

Here is a look at where the heaviest storms could happen:

MONDAY 9:30 P.M.
MONDAY 10:30 P.M.
MONDAY 11:30 P.M.
TUESDAY 12:30AM
TUESDAY 1:30AM
TUESDAY 2:30AM
The biggest threat for these storms will be the damaging wind gusts and possible large hail.

TROPICS: No signs of tropical development over the next few days.

