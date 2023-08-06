Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

More older adults are living alone as ‘gray divorces’ surge

The number of older Americans living alone has reached a new high, according to census data.
The number of older Americans living alone has reached a new high, according to census data.(Photo by Cristina Gottardi on Unsplash)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New research shows a changing trend in the United States.

More Americans are living alone.

The census data shows nearly 38 million Americans live by themselves, which is a record high.

Experts said that number is likely to rise in the coming decades as the baby boom generation ages.

Researchers are examining why this is happening.

They cite several reasons that include so-called “gray divorce.”

It is estimated about one third of all divorces in the country involve people who are 50 and older.

Researchers said that, besides divorce, widowers and people who never got married also explain why more Americans are living by themselves.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loved ones mourn Jayden Harrison
Vigil honors Jayden Harrison; plea for answers continues
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Martin Co. residents protest hospital closure
Martin General Hospital employees and others protest its sudden closure
Two teens arrested in Walgreens shooting in Rocky Mount
Khalil Willoughby, of Greenville, was charged by Greenville police with intentional child abuse...
POLICE: Second arrest made after child severely whipped

Latest News

Russell
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Muggy Evening Ahead; Hot Temps Arrive Monday
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Muggy Evening Ahead; Hot Temps Arrive Monday
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Muggy Evening Ahead; Hot Temps Arrive Monday
Weekend gun violence strikes multiple states leaving several dead as investigations are on-going.
Shooting kills 2 men and a woman and wounds 2 others in Washington, DC, police chief says
The month-old walrus calf arrived at the Alaska Sealife Center after he was spotted on Alaska’s...
CUTE: Baby walrus receives 24/7 cuddle care after rescue