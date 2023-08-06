Advertise With Us
Little League Softball World series holds opening ceremony.

Opening Ceremony Little League World Series at Greenville Town Common.
Opening Ceremony Little League World Series at Greenville Town Common.(n/a)
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Softball teams from around the world are in Greenville facing off for a world series title.

“Its really cool because not a lot of girls get the opportunity, and we do” said player, Rylee Little.

Saturday, the crowd cheered on their favorite players as they walked out to their favorite song at Greenville Town Common.

Teams and community members showed up to show their support for their home country including one fan from the Philippians.

“were here to support them because we miss home and so every year they come this is us, we basically bring food snacks, and everything they need” said supporter, Pula Molallan.

While teams did come from all other the world some of the athletes like Pitt County’s Kenzie Carson are getting to play in their own backyard.

“It’s really exciting to know that all these people are gonna be in our hometown crowds gonna be there and get to watch us” said player, Kenzie Carson.

12 teams-- including 8 from the U.S. and 4 international will compete in the tournament with the first game taking place on Sunday at 10 am.

All of the umpires for the tournament were also announced tonight. the ceremony finished up with games including dunk-an-ump dunking booth, corn food, and food trucks for all the teams.

