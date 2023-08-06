Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat Index over 105-degrees for ENC on Monday

Chance of severe isolated storms with strong wind gusts and possible large hail for Monday evening
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access to air conditioning or are heat sensitive.(WITN Weather)
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It will be an EXTREMELY HOT start to the new week! Between the actually temperature and humidity, the heat index will feel like we are nearing the 110-degree mark.

The WITN Weather Team has deemed Monday as a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the extreme heat that ENC will experience on Monday.

Here is a glimpse at the temperatures that we will see:

As of 9 a.m. on Monday, temperatures will be in the low 80s, but in places like Swan Quarter and Beaufort --- it’ll feel like 91-degrees.

ENC HEAT INDEX FOR MONDAY @ 9AM (8.7.2023)
ENC HEAT INDEX FOR MONDAY @ 9AM (8.7.2023)(WITN)

Then come 4 p.m. on Monday, you can see temperatures in the low 90s, but in places like Plymouth where it’s 94-degrees --- it’ll feel like 109-degrees.

ENC HEAT INDEX FOR MONDAY @ 4PM (8.7.2023)
ENC HEAT INDEX FOR MONDAY @ 4PM (8.7.2023)(WITN)

When it is this hot, please be extremely mindful of how much time you spend outdoors. Stay hydrated and make sure to check on the elderly! Also, do not leave your kids or pets in vehicles.

NOTE: The ENC does have the chance to see some SEVERE ISOLATED STORMS on Monday, but they are not the reason for this FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Make sure to download the WITN WEATHER app to stay in the know for everything involving this FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

The WITN WEATHER app is available for free on the Google Play and the Apple App store.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loved ones mourn Jayden Harrison
Vigil honors Jayden Harrison; plea for answers continues
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Martin Co. residents protest hospital closure
Martin General Hospital employees and others protest its sudden closure
Two teens arrested in Walgreens shooting in Rocky Mount
Khalil Willoughby, of Greenville, was charged by Greenville police with intentional child abuse...
POLICE: Second arrest made after child severely whipped

Latest News

Russell
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Areas of Dense Fog Tonight; Hot Temperatures Expected Sunday
Operation Homefront and Food Lion Feeds Jacksonville event
Back to school giveaway gives Jacksonville military kids school supplies and groceries
Demario Washington family cleanup in remembrance of son
Family honors birthday of son 3 years after his shooting death
Wayne Hardee Law Firm backpack giveaway
One business in the East holds free backpack giveaway