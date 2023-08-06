FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat Index over 105-degrees for ENC on Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It will be an EXTREMELY HOT start to the new week! Between the actually temperature and humidity, the heat index will feel like we are nearing the 110-degree mark.

The WITN Weather Team has deemed Monday as a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the extreme heat that ENC will experience on Monday.

Here is a glimpse at the temperatures that we will see:

As of 9 a.m. on Monday, temperatures will be in the low 80s, but in places like Swan Quarter and Beaufort --- it’ll feel like 91-degrees.

ENC HEAT INDEX FOR MONDAY @ 9AM (8.7.2023) (WITN)

Then come 4 p.m. on Monday, you can see temperatures in the low 90s, but in places like Plymouth where it’s 94-degrees --- it’ll feel like 109-degrees.

ENC HEAT INDEX FOR MONDAY @ 4PM (8.7.2023) (WITN)

When it is this hot, please be extremely mindful of how much time you spend outdoors. Stay hydrated and make sure to check on the elderly! Also, do not leave your kids or pets in vehicles.

NOTE : The ENC does have the chance to see some SEVERE ISOLATED STORMS on Monday, but they are not the reason for this FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

