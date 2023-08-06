East Carolina University football players and coaches take a walk down memory lane.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A special day for East Carolina University Pirate football.

“There was a lot of people before me that kind of paved the way to where I’m at now and where I hope to be, so just kind of showing gratitude and getting to see it was good,” said defensive line Chad Stephens.

The organization spent the last year collecting previous jerseys, helmets, championship rings, and more to be held on display for the public to enjoy as the history of East Carolina Football and Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium is now opened.

Players and coaches were able to walk through the exhibit seeing some of the pirate nation’s most memorable moments in history.

“It shows that this program has come through what it’s accomplished and what it can accomplish just a lot of things. The ceiling is very high,” said offensive line Hampton Ergle.

Lining the second and third flood of ECU’s Joyner Library. Head Coach Mike Hudson says his team is only going to add to the history already created.

“You know the Michigan game that’ll be a part of the history of ecu football. The 2023 season will, and so that’s why I was saying earlier, are players there going to be a part of this display,” said Hudson.

The manuscripts curator told WITN that the idea was first sparked in 2020 while working on the university’s archives, but this year was extra special to showcase the history as ECU approaches the 60th anniversary of the James Skinner Ficklen Memorial stadium.

All of the archives will be on display until November. If you want to enjoy Pirate Nation’s history, the library’s hours can be found here.

