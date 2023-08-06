Advertise With Us
Cash reward offered for fatal hit and run in Carteret County last year

William Guthrie, Jr.
William Guthrie, Jr.(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County deputies are still looking for the person involved in a hit and run on November 8th of last and are now offering a cash reward.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said that around 3:40 a.m. deputies and the Highway Patrol responded after a driver found a body near the intersection of Nine Foot Road and Cooper Lee Drive near Newport.

Deputies identified the body as that of William Guthrie, Jr., 44, who they said lived less than a half mile from where his body was found.

Investigators said that Guthrie left his home around 10 p.m. Monday and was walking to a nearby convenience store on Nine Foot Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (252) 726-INFO (4636) or the NC State Highway Patrol district office at (252) 726-5766. You do not have to provide your name to be eligible for a cash reward.

