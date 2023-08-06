Back to school giveaway gives Jacksonville military kids school supplies and groceries

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Operation Homefront and Food Lion Feeds, distributed 400 backpacks filled with essential school supplies and grocery items to local military children at the VFW Post 9133 on Saturday as part of their 16th annual Back-to-School Brigade.

The Back-to-School Brigade program helps alleviate the costs of school supplies during what can be a financially stressful season. Frequent deployments and changes in station bring overwhelming transition to new communities, new schools, and new careers. Coupled with inflation and tightened budgets, these factors take a huge toll on military families.

The Back-to-School Brigade program aims to ensure military children have the resources they need to succeed in school while easing the financial burden felt by their parents.

In preparation for the event, Food Lion associates volunteered their time by packing 400 grocery bags full of snacks, which were distributed to military families at the event.

